Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,953 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $102,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 577,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $107.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

