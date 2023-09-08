Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,485 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Equifax worth $107,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Equifax by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $201.50 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

