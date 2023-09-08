Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 47,803 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.96% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $106,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,176. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

