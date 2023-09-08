Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 8,414 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Toro worth $106,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toro by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

