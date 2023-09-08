Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,951 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.98% of Central Garden & Pet worth $105,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $133,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,706.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777 over the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

