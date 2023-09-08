Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Celanese worth $107,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

