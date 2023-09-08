Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.82% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $112,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDP opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at $595,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $367,196 in the last three months. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

