Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.66% of Independent Bank worth $106,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

