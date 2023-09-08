Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.79% of Stepan worth $110,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stepan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82. Stepan has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

