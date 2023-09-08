Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Consolidated Edison worth $109,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

