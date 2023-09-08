Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $103.53 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.44% of Merit Medical Systems worth $103,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $85.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

