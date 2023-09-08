Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.71 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $104,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

