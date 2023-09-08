Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.03 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Gentex worth $105,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

