Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.08 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Equitable worth $105,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 758,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Equitable Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $27.86 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

