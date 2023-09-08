Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.77 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of KB Financial Group worth $105,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

