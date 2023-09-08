Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.43 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.79% of Vista Outdoor worth $106,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

