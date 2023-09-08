Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.24 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.37% of Ingles Markets worth $107,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

