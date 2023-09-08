Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.40 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,756,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.39% of BankUnited worth $107,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,822,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 68.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

