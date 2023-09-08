Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.73 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 87,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Ormat Technologies worth $107,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,603 shares of company stock worth $4,729,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

