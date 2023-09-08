Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.04 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 527,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of KBR worth $109,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in KBR by 5.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 346,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

