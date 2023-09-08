Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.28 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,512,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 351,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of Antero Midstream worth $110,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle bought 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

