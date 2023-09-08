Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $111.81 Million Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of NNN REIT worth $111,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57.

Dividend Information

Analyst Ratings

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

