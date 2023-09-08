Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Yum! Brands worth $106,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

