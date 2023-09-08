Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,731 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Clorox worth $113,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Clorox by 8.9% in the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Clorox by 44.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Clorox by 688.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Clorox by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 130.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

