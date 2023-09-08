Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 144,307 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.80% of Provident Financial Services worth $112,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.44%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.