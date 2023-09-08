Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,635,063 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.14% of Kyndryl worth $105,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $16.83 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

