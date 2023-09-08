Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 40,676 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of América Móvil worth $110,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

