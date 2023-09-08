Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,087 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Blackstone worth $110,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,398,212 shares of company stock worth $224,028,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

