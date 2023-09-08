Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 94,990 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.31% of Granite Construction worth $113,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $898.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

