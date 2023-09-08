Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.55% of JetBlue Airways worth $108,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 903,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

