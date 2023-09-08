Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.21% of Cohu worth $113,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohu by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU opened at $35.46 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

