Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $111,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,618. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.