Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.90% of Watts Water Technologies worth $106,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.68.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.