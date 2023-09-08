Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,043 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Agilent Technologies worth $108,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of A opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

