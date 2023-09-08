Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,490 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.73% of Assurant worth $110,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $165.84.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

