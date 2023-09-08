Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,328 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of Curtiss-Wright worth $104,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.