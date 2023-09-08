Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,774 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $105,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,418,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 111,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares in the company, valued at $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $650,180 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

