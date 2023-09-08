Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,274 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $111,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

