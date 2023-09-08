Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,521 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of GXO Logistics worth $109,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

