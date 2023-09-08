Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,706 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of ANSYS worth $103,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $318.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.33 and a 200-day moving average of $315.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

