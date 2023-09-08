Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,773 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 79,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Antero Resources worth $108,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

AR stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

