Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 813,346 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,012,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Barclays worth $107,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Barclays by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BCS dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

