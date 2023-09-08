Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.31% of UniFirst worth $108,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.87. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

