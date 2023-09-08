DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135 in the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

