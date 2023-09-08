Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $563.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,011,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,257,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,269,771.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,011,256 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $5,772,304.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,257,760 shares in the company, valued at $55,269,771.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

