Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

