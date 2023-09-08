Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) vs. Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Critical Comparison

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Lending Centres and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Lending Centres N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital -63.98% -29.08% -6.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dominion Lending Centres and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Lending Centres 0 0 1 0 3.00 Home Point Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Home Point Capital has a consensus price target of $2.04, indicating a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Dominion Lending Centres.

This table compares Dominion Lending Centres and Home Point Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Lending Centres N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital $255.60 million 1.26 -$163.45 million ($2.24) -1.04

Dominion Lending Centres has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Home Point Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dominion Lending Centres

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Dominion Lending Centres Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Home Point Capital

(Get Free Report)

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As of July 31, 2023, Home Point Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.