Don Mcguire Sells 3,880 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $250.12 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.98 and a 200 day moving average of $225.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $2,736,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $391,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $1,096,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

