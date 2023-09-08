Dwight A. Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDB opened at $377.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

