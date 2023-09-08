Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $20.41 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

